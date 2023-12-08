Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.80. 4,279,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,681. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

