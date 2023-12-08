Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after purchasing an additional 261,863 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,527 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 202,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,870. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

