SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.14

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 1726930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

