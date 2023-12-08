SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.38

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 220441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

