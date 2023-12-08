Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $340,200.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $294,800.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $275,385.52.

CXM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,649. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

