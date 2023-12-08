Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $340,200.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $294,800.00.
- On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $275,385.52.
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.3 %
CXM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,649. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
