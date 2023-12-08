SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.98

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 2640737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

