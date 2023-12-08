Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Up 1.6%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 291,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 366,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Standard BioTools Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.55.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
