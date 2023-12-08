Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Up 1.6%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 291,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 366,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

