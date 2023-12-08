STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.97 million and approximately $165,693.12 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

