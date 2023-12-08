State of Wyoming Has $481,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Up 0.8 %

APPF stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.00. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $211.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.