Steven Conine Sells 10,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00.

Wayfair Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:W traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 6,036,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

