STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $130.72 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $130.72 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00017501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,086.17 or 1.00057720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003444 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06612294 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,095,861.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.