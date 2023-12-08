Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 46,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Strive U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

About Strive U.S. Energy ETF

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.