Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.72 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,246.57 or 0.99993402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035995 USD and is up 115.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

