Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 88,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 507,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 131.52%.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

About Sunshine Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

