Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 3.8%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 2,023,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 810% from the average session volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Trading Up 14.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
About Tailwind Two Acquisition
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tailwind Two Acquisition
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.