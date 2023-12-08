Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells $469,518.70 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TDY stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.64. 202,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,581. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 218.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,999,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

