Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telkom SA SOC
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.