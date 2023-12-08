TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0451 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $404.60 million and $101.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,782,140,126 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,353,178 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

