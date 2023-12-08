The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,213. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

