The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading 2.8% Higher

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

The GPT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.