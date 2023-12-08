Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $306.59 million and $9.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00064478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,374,000,876 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

