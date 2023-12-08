Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $316.81 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $316.81 million and $16.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00071601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001233 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,374,547,436 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

