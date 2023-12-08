Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 392,069 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 450,654.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,069 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.2 %

PBR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,930,107. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

