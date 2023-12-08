Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 67.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5,378.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 90,734 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.69. 869,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

