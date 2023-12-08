Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. 491,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,408. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
