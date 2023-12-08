Thomas White International Ltd. Has $6.48 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $147.65.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

