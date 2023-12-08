Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,671,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,238 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 5,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.