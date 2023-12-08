Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 1,599,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

