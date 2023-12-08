Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,379 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Baidu by 24.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 148.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. 1,000,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,447. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

