Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $3.50 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

