Thomas White International Ltd. Takes Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 352,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:TV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 748,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,595. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
