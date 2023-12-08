Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $269.89 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Threshold has a market cap of $269.89 million and $28.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.88 or 0.99993666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02615199 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $18,061,059.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

