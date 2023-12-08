Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.45

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and traded as high as $80.09. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 64,327 shares.
Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.54.
Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.
