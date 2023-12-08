tomiNet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.34 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004876 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $188.77 million and $33.34 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,634,516 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.15700781 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $33,077,928.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

