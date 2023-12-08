TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.60

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as low as C$16.60. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$407.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.46.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

TWC Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.