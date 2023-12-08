UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.48

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and traded as high as $40.71. UCB shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 10,271 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
