United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.88)-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $30.9-31.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.15 billion.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

