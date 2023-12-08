Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Sidney D. Rosenblatt Purchases 140 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Sidney D. Rosenblatt purchased 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,413.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,582.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $175.25. 254,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

