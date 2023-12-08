Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $584.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

