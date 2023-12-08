Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $584.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.52.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHT
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Realty Income Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.