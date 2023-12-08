UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.78 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00008538 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $1.09 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00175291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,283,285 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,283,284.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.82900899 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $733,839.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

