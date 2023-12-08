Vail Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.06 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.06 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.
Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $8.79 on Friday, reaching $225.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,271. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.
MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
