Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 5,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.