Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Up 0.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.77. 8,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

