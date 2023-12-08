Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VSGX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 122,726 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

