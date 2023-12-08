Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,687,400.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

VEEV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $172.78. 825,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,491. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $151,056,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

