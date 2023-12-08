Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.30 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $172.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.66.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,530 shares of company stock worth $8,613,580 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

