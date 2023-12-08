Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,414 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 3.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $88,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 775,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,622.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,000.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

