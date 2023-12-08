Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0228 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and approximately $88.97 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0227659 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $88,212,084.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

