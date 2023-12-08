Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.