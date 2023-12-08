Verasity 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.31 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $87.15 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

